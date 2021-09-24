Aurelio's Mexican Restaurant brings food with El Sombrero ties to Buford

Another Mexican restaurant is rising from the ashes of El Sombrero. This one is on the southern tip of Hall County and specialties include a Hawaiian burrito and an alcoholic drink called “the cazuela” that involves a clay bowl.

In 2019, fire destroyed the El Sombrero location at 2010 Browns Bridge Road that was owned by brothers Ernesto Aguirre and Arturo Guzman.

Several El Sombrero restaurants have operated in the area since 1984. Christian Aguirre, who also worked at the El Sombrero on Browns Bridge, opened the El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Cantina in 2019. It is not part of the El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant franchise.

Now two more familiar faces to El Sombrero are starting something of their own. Guzman’s son, Aurelio, has worked alongside his dad since middle school, and Felix Gutierrez has worked with them, too, for the past 22 years.