As more coffee pours downtown, Inman Perk faces competition — but with confidence

Family-owned and operated, Inman Perk made its way to Flowery Branch in 2005 as an extension of its original location in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood. In 2008, the coffee shop relocated to downtown Gainesville.



“The Gainesville square seemed to give us that community that we did not have in Flowery Branch. We’re from Gainesville, so it was nice to be home,” Ettinger said.

While it attracts many students, Inman Perk serves a diverse set of customers, the largest age demographic being 24-36, Ettinger said.

The shop also offers a broad menu including breakfast options, pastries and sandwiches as well as a large selection of hot and cold drinks.