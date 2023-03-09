“A ‘wow’ experience”: When Kilwins plans to sweeten the Gainesville square

The essential ingredients for Gainesville’s next confectionery are taking shape.
The final phases of construction are underway on Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream at Gainesville Renaissance, the mixed-use development towering over the fourth side of the downtown square.
The shop is slated to open the first week of April under the ownership of franchisees and longtime Hall County residents Jeff and Genia Reid, just in time to celebrate Jeff’s recent retirement from a 28-year career in information management and digital services.
Genia is the media specialist at West Hall Middle School, a position she’s held for 15 years.
The couple said they had been eyeing the prospect of franchising when they were vacationing in Hilton Head last spring “and wound up going to Kilwins every night,” where the line of customers stretched out the door. They encountered a similar sight a few months later in Destin, Florida, during Genia’s summer break.
“We were like, ‘OK, this might be our sign,’” Genia said, noting that Kilwins had deemed Gainesville a “high-need area” for its products.
For Genia, the new venture carries a sense of deja vu. At 16, her first job was in the shoe department at Millner’s Department Store, a former tenant of the square.
“To me, it’s like coming full-circle back to where it all began,” she said.
For the Reids, the new storefront is more than a place to market sweet treats; it’s about serving an experience with a liberal scoop of consistency.
“(Kilwins is) consistent no matter where you go,” Jeff said. “The products you get are always consistent, the service is consistent.”
“It was always a ‘wow’ experience,” Genia said. “We’re not just about serving ice cream — we’re about creating an experience that people will feel like they’re on a mini vacation when they’re in our store.”
Along with the franchise’s heritage chocolate and ice cream, both of which are handcrafted, many standard Kilwins items will be made in the forthcoming store, including fudge, caramel corn and brittle and caramel apples.
One thing patrons won’t find at Kilwins, however, is coffee. For that, they’ll have to saunter next door to Boarding Pass Coffee, which is slated to open this spring.
“We’re going to fit together like one big happy family,” Genia said. “One of the products (the company) wanted us to sell was coffee and we were like, ‘No. Don’t even give us a coffee maker. We’re not going to fool with it. Why would we do that when we’re going to have that next door?’”
Other neighboring retailers and restaurants include Onward Reserve, Taqueria Tsunami and forthcoming Cotto.
Cabinetry and wallpaper are set to be installed this weekend, Jeff said, further transforming the space into a true sweet spot.
Upon entering the completed establishment, patrons who glance to the left will behold a kitchen area housing Kilwin’s trademark copper kettle, where chocolates and caramels are cooked to perfection.
“It’s that premium, high-level chocolate that sets it above anything else,” Genia said
For some, the confections may elicit a feeling of nostalgia, as an orange cream chocolate did with Jeff.
“As soon as I took a bite, it took me back to my grandmother’s house,” he said. “That was her favorite, and it reminded me of that. All of us, psychologically, associate some of those memories (with a specific treat) — and they’re fond memories, typically.”
While Kilwins’ truffles are a personal favorite for the Reids, it’s the brand’s chocolate-covered take on Twinkies that’s “to die for,” Jeff said.
“It’s mind-blowing,” Genia echoed.For more information, visit kilwins.com/gainesvillega or follow @kilwinsgainesvillega on Facebook and Instagram.