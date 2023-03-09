“A ‘wow’ experience”: When Kilwins plans to sweeten the Gainesville square

The shop is slated to open the first week of April under the ownership of franchisees and longtime Hall County residents Jeff and Genia Reid, just in time to celebrate Jeff’s recent retirement from a 28-year career in information management and digital services.



Genia is the media specialist at West Hall Middle School, a position she’s held for 15 years.

The couple said they had been eyeing the prospect of franchising when they were vacationing in Hilton Head last spring “and wound up going to Kilwins every night,” where the line of customers stretched out the door. They encountered a similar sight a few months later in Destin, Florida, during Genia’s summer break.

“We were like, ‘OK, this might be our sign,’” Genia said, noting that Kilwins had deemed Gainesville a “high-need area” for its products.

For Genia, the new venture carries a sense of deja vu. At 16, her first job was in the shoe department at Millner’s Department Store, a former tenant of the square.

“To me, it’s like coming full-circle back to where it all began,” she said.