‘A place to fall in love’: New winery preparing to open in South Hall

Located just a stone’s throw from Mulberry Creek Community Center on J M Turk Road in Flowery Branch, Mulberry Springs is somewhat of a retirement project for Faul, who spent 25 years working as a scientist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A native of St. Charles Missouri’s wine belt, Faul put down roots in Flowery Branch in the early 2000s. His property, which held a horse boarding facility back in the day, spans 20 acres in all, the vineyard spanning 4 with an additional 1.5 planned.

A cedar pavilion on the grounds sits ready to accommodate roughly 60 guests.

Plans for a 2,400-square-foot tasting room are slated to go before the county for final review, Faul hopes, within the next month.