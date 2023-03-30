A new ‘eatertainment’ restaurant is taking over this space in downtown Gainesville

Elevate Performing Arts Center, which currently occupies the space, will be vacating by June 30, along with Against the Clock, according to Jeff Payne, chairman of Capstone Property Group, which owns the building.



Capstone is also developing The National under construction at 111 Green St., which includes a seven-story, 130-room Courtyard by Marriott.

“Both the tenants are good tenants, there’s no problem with them. This is part of our mission to support the hotel and tourism and growth in the downtown area (by) providing something that wasn’t there before,” Payne told The Times. “There’s nothing bad about those businesses at all. (But) for that building to really reach its full potential, it needed something different that would attract people downtown and also serve as an attraction for people at the hotel.”

Elevate could not be immediately reached for further comment; Against the Clock declined to comment when contacted by The Times.

The new “eatertainment” concept is led by owner Rand Carswell, head chef of the Chattahoochee Grill at Chattahoochee Golf Club, and will neighbor the forthcoming North Georgia BBQ.

The 16,000-square-foot space is set to feature duckpin bowling, high-tech mini golf and golf simulator bays, public and private dining areas, a 40-plus-person bar and outdoor beer garden, in addition to an “elevated but approachable” culinary and beverage menu boasting intentionally plated cuisine and handcrafted cocktails.

“When it came to looking for a spot (for Decoy), it came down to, ‘Where can we fit this downtown?’” Carswell said. “It’s 16,000 square feet but, honestly, if we had 5,000 or 10,000 more, we would fill it up.”