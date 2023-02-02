‘A fun place with serious service.’ Cork It raises glass to 3 years in business

He gained his footing in the restaurant scene at Luna’s Restaurant at the ripe age of 16, working his way up the totem pole from dishwashing to serving and catering to general manager.

Also an avid traveler, Stanley spent whatever spare time he had abroad, becoming acquainted with cultures and cuisines around Europe and Central America.

“I worked to pay my tuition and I worked to save money to travel. I was always finding these fun, cool little bars and restaurants.”

At 21, he handed in his two weeks’ notice and bought a one-way ticket to Barcelona — he’s always traveled that way, he said — where he spent the next six weeks exploring before returning home to begin working under chef Nicholas St. Clair at Antebellum in Flowery Branch.

Stanley’s travels spawned the idea of bringing a hub for a diverse wine selection, charcuterie and cheese to his hometown square, and in February 2020, Cork It uncorked its first bottle inside the Main Street Market.

“Throughout the traveling experiences, I was able to try all these different wines, charcuteries and cheeses, and we wanted to introduce (that to) the community and the city of Gainesville — that was kind of the whole premise,” Stanley said. “(Charcuterie) was a really popular thing in bigger cities; we didn’t have anything like that here. I think it is cool to be one of the first to bring that.”



While Stanley couldn’t divulge further details at the time, plans for a third Cork It location are in the works outside of Hall County.

In the meantime, it will be business as usual at Cork It Gainesville, with more of an emphasis on events like wine expos and, now that the brick oven is up and running, pizza and wine pairings in partnership with Peyton’s Pie Co.