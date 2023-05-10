8 places to treat mom to brunch (or high tea) this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day Tea at the Northeast Georgia History Center

The Northeast Georgia History Center’s Mother’s Day tea pairs a variety of hot teas with sweet and savory treats and a presentation on the history of high tea. Tickets include a craft, access to exhibits and a children’s scavenger hunt.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. May 13

Where: 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville

How much: $35 per non-member; 15% off for members with promo code “member”

Registration: negahc.org/events

2 Dog Restaurant

2 Dog is a trendy, Southern eatery serving a seasonally changing menu. Whether biscuits and gravy or eggs benedict, you’ll find something satisfying at this local favorite. 2 Dog will be open for regular brunch on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are not taken.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14

Where: 317 Spring St., Gainesville

More info: 2dogrestaurant.com | 770-287-8384

Avocados

Enjoy the signature buffet-style brunch at Avocados on Mother’s Day, which includes items like shrimp, omelets and salads. Seating is available outside at this spot on Gainesville’s square.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14

Where: 109 Bradford St., Gainesville

More info: avocadoseats.com | 770-532-0001

The Galloping Galette

The Galloping Galette offers a casual atmosphere paired with savory galettes, sweet crêpes and other authentic French cuisine. Unlike crêpes — thin, pancake-like pastries traditionally topped or filled with sweet ingredients like chocolate, whipped cream, caramel and/or fruit — galettes tend to be topped with cheese, meat and other savory ingredients. Reservations are encouraged.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14

Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton

More info: facebook.com/TGG.TheGallopingGalette | 706-684-3080

The Inked Pig

Celebrate mom with brunch at the Inked Pig, where she can build her own mimosa and take her pick of items like the brisket fajita omelet, baked French toast or the smoked salmon bagel.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14

Where: 893 Main St. SW, Gainesville

More info: theinkedpig.com | 678-696-5611

Lanier Islands

For Mother’s Day, Lanier Islands offers a “hassle-free” brunch featuring made-to-order omelets, gravy biscuits and crispy bacon, baked oysters, shrimp cocktail, potato-crusted grouper and a selection of side dishes and desserts. For reservations, call 770-945-8787.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14

Where: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

How much: $69 for adults; $49 for seniors; $27 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and younger accompanied by a paid adult

More info: lanierislands.com/lake_lanier_restaurants/mother_s_day_weekend | 770-945-8787

Luna’s Restaurant

A mainstay inside the Hunt Tower off the Gainesville square, Luna’s offers a refined Mother’s Day brunch menu featuring items like eggs benedict, prime rib, grilled salmon and loaded Gouda grits. For reservations, 770-531-0848.

When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 14

Where: 200 Main St. SW, Gainesville

More info: lunas.com | 770-531-0848

The Chattahoochee Grill

Located inside the Chattahoochee Golf Club, which is open to the public, The Chattahoochee Grill is hosting a buffet-style brunch with all mom’s favorite dishes. For reservations, call 770-540-4315.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14

Where: 301 Tommy Aaron Drive, Gainesville

More info: instagram.com/chattahoocheegrill | 770-540-4315