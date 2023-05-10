8 places to treat mom to brunch (or high tea) this Mother’s Day

What better way to tell your mom she’s the bee’s knees than by letting someone else handle the cooking and cleanup for a day?
Whether her love language is Southern barbecue or French cuisine, these eateries in and around Gainesville are open for business this Mother’s Day, some of them offering a special menu just to let mom know she’s appreciated and loved.
Mother’s Day Tea at the Northeast Georgia History Center
The Northeast Georgia History Center’s Mother’s Day tea pairs a variety of hot teas with sweet and savory treats and a presentation on the history of high tea. Tickets include a craft, access to exhibits and a children’s scavenger hunt.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. May 13
Where: 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville
How much: $35 per non-member; 15% off for members with promo code “member”
Registration: negahc.org/events
2 Dog Restaurant
2 Dog is a trendy, Southern eatery serving a seasonally changing menu. Whether biscuits and gravy or eggs benedict, you’ll find something satisfying at this local favorite. 2 Dog will be open for regular brunch on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are not taken.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14
Where: 317 Spring St., Gainesville
More info: 2dogrestaurant.com | 770-287-8384
Avocados
Enjoy the signature buffet-style brunch at Avocados on Mother’s Day, which includes items like shrimp, omelets and salads. Seating is available outside at this spot on Gainesville’s square.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14
Where: 109 Bradford St., Gainesville
More info: avocadoseats.com | 770-532-0001
The Galloping Galette
The Galloping Galette offers a casual atmosphere paired with savory galettes, sweet crêpes and other authentic French cuisine. Unlike crêpes — thin, pancake-like pastries traditionally topped or filled with sweet ingredients like chocolate, whipped cream, caramel and/or fruit — galettes tend to be topped with cheese, meat and other savory ingredients. Reservations are encouraged.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14
Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton
More info: facebook.com/TGG.TheGallopingGalette | 706-684-3080
The Inked Pig
Celebrate mom with brunch at the Inked Pig, where she can build her own mimosa and take her pick of items like the brisket fajita omelet, baked French toast or the smoked salmon bagel.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14
Where: 893 Main St. SW, Gainesville
More info: theinkedpig.com | 678-696-5611
Lanier Islands
For Mother’s Day, Lanier Islands offers a “hassle-free” brunch featuring made-to-order omelets, gravy biscuits and crispy bacon, baked oysters, shrimp cocktail, potato-crusted grouper and a selection of side dishes and desserts. For reservations, call 770-945-8787.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14
Where: 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
How much: $69 for adults; $49 for seniors; $27 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and younger accompanied by a paid adult
More info: lanierislands.com/lake_lanier_restaurants/mother_s_day_weekend | 770-945-8787
Luna’s Restaurant
A mainstay inside the Hunt Tower off the Gainesville square, Luna’s offers a refined Mother’s Day brunch menu featuring items like eggs benedict, prime rib, grilled salmon and loaded Gouda grits. For reservations, 770-531-0848.
When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 14
Where: 200 Main St. SW, Gainesville
More info: lunas.com | 770-531-0848
The Chattahoochee Grill
Located inside the Chattahoochee Golf Club, which is open to the public, The Chattahoochee Grill is hosting a buffet-style brunch with all mom’s favorite dishes. For reservations, call 770-540-4315.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14
Where: 301 Tommy Aaron Drive, Gainesville
More info: instagram.com/chattahoocheegrill | 770-540-4315