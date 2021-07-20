8 places to grab brunch in South Hall

These eight restaurants in South Hall are here to fulfill your brunch needs with mimosas, pancakes, bacon and all your other favorites.

Branch House Tavern

Branch House Tavern serves up big plates of classic brunch dishes and beverages like chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos, pancakes, French toast, mimosas and bloody mary cocktails. For a hardy meal, opt for Tavern’s steak and eggs, which includes a 10-ounce steak with scrambled eggs and potatoes.

Where: 5466 McEver Road, Flowery Branch

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Break Water Grill

Break Water Grill offers brunch items with a flavorful twist. This restaurant turns up the heat on its chicken and waffles with a drizzle of hot sauce, comparable to Nashville hot chicken. The brunch spot also whips up a Bavarian benedict, which includes two softly poached eggs and grilled salmon placed on an English muffin and topped with Hollandaise sauce. Bottomless mimosas are sold for brunch until 2 p.m.

Where: 4856 Hog Mountain Road, Flowery Branch

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Delizio

Sandwiches are Delizio’s speciality. You can choose a biscuit, English muffin, toast, bagel, tortilla or croissant as the vessel for your mighty breakfast sandwich. Other dishes include pancakes, waffles and omelets. Looking for something a little different? Order Delizio’s original Philly cheesesteak. You won’t be disappointed.

Where: 5458 McEver Road, Flowery Branch

Brunch hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

The Galloping Galette

Enjoy a casual atmosphere paired with savory galettes, sweet crêpes and other authentic French cuisine at The Galloping Galette. Unlike a crêpe — which is usually topped or filled with sweet ingredients like chocolate, whipped cream, caramel and/or fruit — galettes tend to have cheese, meat and other savory ingredients. One of their more traditional galette dishes, La Bretonne, is composed of mozzarella, sausage and a combination of plain and caramelized cinnamon apples.

Where: 9924 Davis St., Braselton

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Loretta's Country Kitchen

Loretta’s offers classic country cooking. Load up your plate with sausage, bacon, eggs, grits and more, or even enjoy warm apple turnovers. The restaurant makes huge biscuits topped or stuffed with your choice of meat, eggs, cheese or gravy. Don’t leave without trying their homemade banana pudding.

Where: 4305 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

Brunch hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday- Friday; 6-11 a.m. Saturday

Papa Jack’s Country Kitchen

Looking for comfort food? Papa Jack’s doesn’t play around with its Southern homestyle cooking. We’re talking biscuits the size of a cat’s head, fried chicken, grits, fried bologna, fluffy pancakes, eggs however you like them and a large selection of meats and vegetables. For something different, try out the jalapeño cheddar hoecakes, which offer the right combination of spice and melted cheese.

Where: 2200 Sparta Way, Buford

Brunch hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Pat’s Eatery

Have it your way at Pat’s Eatery with a wide range of customizable platters, biscuits, salads and wraps or specialty dishes served every day. A must try is the smoked salmon omelet, which is made with salmon, cream cheese, capers, sliced tomatoes and onions. Those with a sweet tooth can choose from the eatery’s cakes and pies.

Where: 2625 Old Winder Highway, Braselton

Brunch hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Whole Being Cafe

Located in Flowery Branch’s historic downtown, the Whole Being Cafe offers the ideal ambiance for a quiet brunch. Enjoy simple dishes like sandwiches, soups and pastries. The cafe’s “Casey Bowl” includes scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Wanting something light? Order a freshly made smoothie.

Where: Historic Downtown, 5510 Main St., Flowery Branch

A bacon, egg and cheese biscuit served with a bowl of grits at Papa Jack's Country Kitchen. - photo by Kelsey Podo

Brunch hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday