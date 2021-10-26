7 seasonal treats to try in Hall

Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, heralding cooler weather, falling leaves and festive flavors. From spooky Halloween drinks to pastries for Dia de los Muertos, Hall County bakeries and coffee shops are serving items that are hauntingly delicious.

Inman Perk Coffee

Dracula’s Kiss

Hot or iced, Inman Perk Coffee is serving up specialty coffees with a spooky flair. In this particular concoction, flavors of a Mexican mocha mingle with raspberry to resemble the bloody kiss of Dracula.

Price: $5.18

Wolf’s Bite

No bark and with a sweet bite, this coffee is flavored with white chocolate, dark chocolate and caramel, conjuring the same sensation as snacking on Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating.

Price: $5.18

Ghostly Ghoul

Channeling the classic Halloween apparition, Inman’s Ghostly Ghoul latte is a sweet combination of mocha, white chocolate and rich toffee nut flavoring.

Price: $5.18

Where: 102 Washington St., Gainesville

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily