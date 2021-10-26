7 seasonal treats to try in Hall

Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, heralding cooler weather, falling leaves and festive flavors. From spooky Halloween drinks to pastries for Dia de los Muertos, Hall County bakeries and coffee shops are serving items that are hauntingly delicious.
Inman Perk Coffee
Dracula’s Kiss
Hot or iced, Inman Perk Coffee is serving up specialty coffees with a spooky flair. In this particular concoction, flavors of a Mexican mocha mingle with raspberry to resemble the bloody kiss of Dracula.
Price: $5.18
Wolf’s Bite
No bark and with a sweet bite, this coffee is flavored with white chocolate, dark chocolate and caramel, conjuring the same sensation as snacking on Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating.
Price: $5.18
Ghostly Ghoul
Channeling the classic Halloween apparition, Inman’s Ghostly Ghoul latte is a sweet combination of mocha, white chocolate and rich toffee nut flavoring.
Price: $5.18
Where: 102 Washington St., Gainesville
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Diletto Bakery
Pumpkin bread
Apart from their year-round selection of breads and pastries, Diletto Bakery is leaning into autumn with freshly baked pumpkin bread, filling the air with the familiar sugary sweetness of cinnamon spice and pumpkin. The small, cake-like bread packs quite the punch of fall flavor.
Price: $2.75
Pumpkin spice drinks
For chilly mornings that require an extra jolt, Dilettos offers espresso-filled, pumpkin-spiced lattes and cappuccinos in 12-, 16- and 20-ounce pours.
Price: $3.65-$4.65
Where: 528 Bradford St., Gainesville
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Whole Being Cafe
Pumpkin smoothie
If coffee isn’t your thing, Whole Being Cafe in Flowery Branch is serving up freshly blended pumpkin smoothies made with pumpkin puree, maple syrup and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
Price: $7.50
Where: Historic Downtown, 5510 Main St., Flowery Branch
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
La Esperanza Bakery
Pan de muerto
As November approaches, many are preparing to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in remembrance of family and friends who have died. In the weeks leading up to the Nov. 1 festivities, families prepare altars for their loved ones with flowers, photos and food.
One essential part of the holiday is pan de muerto.
Pan de muerto is typically laid out on altars where it is believed that spirits come and eat the food left out and, after celebrations end, are eaten by the living. La Esperanza sells the breads topped with the traditional option of sugar or sesame seeds in different sizes of 100 and 300 grams each.
Price: $1.49-$3.99
Where: 838 Chestnut St., Gainesville
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily