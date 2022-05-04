7 places to take mom for brunch this Mother’s Day

Luna’s Restaurant

This mainstay located in the Hunt Tower off the Gainesville square features a refined dining experience and a traditionally American menu. Luna’s will offer a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They will be serving foods such as prime rib, grilled salmon and loaded grits. Pianist Benny Boynton will be playing. Reservations are recommended. Each meal will cost $38 for adults and $16 for children 10 and under.

200 Main St., Gainesville

lunas.com | 770-531-0848

Scott’s Downtown

Scott’s Downtown keeps a polished dinner menu but will be offering a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 8. Grand buffet pricing is $41.95 for adults and $17.95 for children 5-12. Children under 5 are free. The menu will include an omelet station, carving station and seafood display in addition to traditional breakfast items and desserts. Brunch is available by reservation only.

131 Bradford St., Gainesville

scottsdowntown.com | 770-536-1111

The Galloping Galette

The Galloping Galette will be open for Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a casual atmosphere paired with savory galettes, sweet crêpes and other authentic French cuisine. Unlike a crêpe — which is usually topped or filled with sweet ingredients like chocolate, whipped cream, caramel and/or fruit — galettes tend to have cheese, meat and other savory ingredients. Reservations are highly encouraged.

9924 Davis St., Braselton

facebook.com/TGG.TheGallopingGalette | 706-684-3080

Pat’s Eatery

Have it your way at Pat’s Eatery with a wide range of customizable platters, biscuits, salads and wraps or specialty dishes served every day. Pat’s will be open on Mother’s Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be serving a regular brunch. Reservations are not taken.

2625 Old Winder Highway, Braselton

patseatery.com | 706-684-0093

Harvest Kitchen

A warm environment and delicious food will welcome you at Harvest Kitchen. The menu includes French toast, shrimp and grits, avocado toast and eggs benedict. Harvest will be open with a special Mother’s Day brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

601 S. Enota Drive, Suite O, Gainesville

harvestcateringco.com/restaurant | 470-892-6918

2 Dog Restaurant

2 Dog is a trendy, Southern eatery serving a seasonally changing menu. Whether biscuits and gravy or eggs benedict, you’ll find something satisfying at this local favorite. 2 Dog will be open for regular brunch on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are not taken.

317 Spring St., Gainesville

2dogrestaurant.com | 770-287-8384

Avocados

Enjoy the signature buffet style brunch at Avocados on Mother’s Day, which includes items like shrimp, omelets and salads. Seating is available outside at this spot on Gainesville’s square.

109 Bradford St., Gainesville