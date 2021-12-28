Atlanta Highway food guide: 6 sources for Latin American cuisine

Strewn across Atlanta Highway, restaurants with authentic Mexican, Dominican and Salvadorian flavors have been serving the residents of Gainesville for more than two decades. While some are well-known for their unique flavors, others are among Gainesville’s best-kept secrets.
As the age-old saying suggests, the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, so we decided to follow a similar route and experience some of what Atlanta Highway has to offer firsthand.
Whether it’s homemade ice cream or mouthwatering tacos, these places on Atlanta Highway are sure to satisfy your cravings.
La Mejor de Michoacan
Turning off of Pearl Nix Parkway, you won’t miss the bright yellow building serving everything from homemade ice cream to tostilocos. The ice cream shop makes their popsicles in-house each day, concocting flavors like guava, tequila, rice pudding, tamarind, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, cookies and cream and coconut. A must-try is their chamoyadas and mangonadas: mango ice cream topped with either chamoy, tajin or mango chunks.
Where: 403 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday
More info: lamejordemichoacan.net
El Carreton
Since 1994, El Carreton has been serving authentic tacos, burritos, tortas and quesadillas. Each taco order comes with double-layered corn tortillas, cilantro, onion and housemade green salsa. Their self-proclaimed “best tortas in the universe” are filled with your choice of meat or a vegetarian option and a variety of toppings.
Where: 608 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
When: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday
More info: elcarretongainesville.com
El Salvador Bakery and Pupuseria
Just down the street, rich scents of baked bread and fresh-made pupusas greet your first steps into El Salvador Bakery and Pupuseria. The restaurant sells a variety of sweet breads and semitas, which are filled with cheese, guava or pineapple. As their name suggests, the restaurant also offers savory corn and rice pupusas filled with cheese, beans, squash or your choice of meat. Fresh-made tamales and empanadas are also available daily.
Where: 1403 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
More info: facebook.com/El-Salvador-Bakery-Y-Pupuseria
Gainesville Seafood Market and Eatery
Right next door to El Salvador Bakery and Pupuseria, Gainesville Seafood Market and Eatery blends world cultures with Cajun-flavored shrimp boils, Mexican-inspired fish tacos and crunchy tostadas. The savory, vinegary taste of pickled vegetables and shrimp heaped on top of a crunchy tostada makes the market’s ceviche tostadas a must-try item. The market also sells a variety of fresh fish and other items to accompany a seafood dinner.
Where: 1403 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
More info: gainesvilleseafoodmkt.com
Marisquería Playa Azul Seafood and Grill
Serving everything from fried filets to plates stacked with snow crab legs, Playa Azul brings the flavors of coastal beaches to Atlanta Highway. Among many things, the restaurant offers a choice of fish on a bed of rice, alongside a salad and a wide selection of margaritas, micheladas and bloody marys. A simple staple is the Playa Azul fish tacos, which come with freshly cooked fish, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a housemade sauce to pour on top. The soft tortilla is just the right vessel to hold the ingredients together for a perfect bite.
Where: 1736 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
More info: playaazul-seafoodrestaurant.business.site
El Caldero Dominican Restaurant
Though it’s the last stop on this route, it’s certainly not the least. Opened in January 2021, El Caldero brings authentic Dominican cuisine to Gainesville’s table. Their menu offers a selection of main dishes, sides and desserts, but it’s the appetizers that steal the show. The restaurant’s bollitos are served as four fried balls of dough stuffed with a choice of beef, pork or cheese. Another classic dish is the mofonguitos: three fried plantain cups filled with melted cheese, shrimp, peppers, tomatoes and a Creole sauce that makes your mouth water.
Where: 2550 Atlanta Highway Suite 900, Gainesville
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. SaturdayMore info: elcalderogainesville.com