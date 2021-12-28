Atlanta Highway food guide: 6 sources for Latin American cuisine

Strewn across Atlanta Highway, restaurants with authentic Mexican, Dominican and Salvadorian flavors have been serving the residents of Gainesville for more than two decades. While some are well-known for their unique flavors, others are among Gainesville’s best-kept secrets.

As the age-old saying suggests, the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, so we decided to follow a similar route and experience some of what Atlanta Highway has to offer firsthand.

Whether it’s homemade ice cream or mouthwatering tacos, these places on Atlanta Highway are sure to satisfy your cravings.