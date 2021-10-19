5 places to get authentic gorditas in Gainesville

Authentic Mexican food can be found all over Gainesville with everything from tacos to tortas. If you’re looking for street food flavors, gorditas are just for you. Gorditas are a thick tortilla filled with various toppings and salsas for a flavorful comfort food.
Here are five places to find gorditas in Gainesville.
Carniceria La Superior Restaurant
La Superior is a joint restaurant and market that serves up plenty of authentic Mexican food. The gorditas are served with meat of your choice including steak, chorizo, chicken, fried pork skins and more, and topped off with sour cream, cheese and lettuce. When you’re done eating, you can enjoy one of the store’s Mexican pastries, bread or candies for dessert.
Where: 2975 Gillsville Highway, Gainesville
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Saturday
Price: $3.99
Gorditas Correa's and Burros
Opened less than a year ago, Gorditas and Burros is selling exactly what their name suggests. The restaurant specializes in gorditas with a wide variety of flavors and toppings to choose from. Choose your stuffing from peppers with cheese, chorizo with potatoes, pork skins with salsa, beans, eggs, cactus and so much more. Along with their gorditas, the restaurant also sells burritos, tacos and tortas.
Where: 2888 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Price: $3
Carniceria Tapatia
Another restaurant and market mix, Carniceria Tapatia serves up a variety of authentic Mexican flavors. The gorditas are served hot and fresh. Choose from any protein including beef, chorizo, pork, chicken, breaded steak and even eggs. The gorditas are stuffed with the meat along with beans, onions and cilantro.
Where: 1500 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday
Price: $3.49
Taqueria Las Palmas
Served fresh and hot, gorditas at Las Palmas on Industrial Boulevard are made your way. The gorditas are topped with sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of salsa. Along with that, Las Palmas serves a variety of food including tacos, tortas, fajitas, quesadillas and seafood platters.
Where: 1276 Industrial Blvd., Gainesville
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday-Saturday
Price: $4
Restaurant El Guero
El Guero, connected to Supermercado Carrillo El Guero, serves up everything from tacos and tortas to seafood and pozole. However, gorditas are only sold on Saturdays for breakfast and lunch. The gorditas include a thick, handmade tortilla stuffed with different ingredients including poblano peppers, cheese, pork skins with green or red sauces, beans and even grilled cactus. Wash your meal down with one of their fresh fruit drinks or a horchata.
Where: 730 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Price: $2