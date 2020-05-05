3 places where you can order Mother's Day brunch this year

The pandemic isn’t stopping a few restaurants in downtown Gainesville from serving mothers on their special day.



Avocados on the square will serve up its Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10.

“We thought long and hard on whether we should do it,” David Camalier, the restaurant’s manager, said.

To maintain a proper distance between groups of customers, Camalier said only 20 customers can sit inside at a time. Each table will be limited to parties of six.

Because the building’s capacity is smaller than usual, Camalier recommends calling 770-532-0001 to make a reservation.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Avocados will not have its classic buffet arrangement.

“It’s the same favorites you’re used to having every Sunday brunch, with some surprises for Mother’s Day,” he said.

Camalier said customers can expect the usual Sunday dishes like fried chicken, guacamole salad, roasted vegetables, fried fish, pancakes and french toast.

The Mother’s Day brunch will also include bloody mary drinks and bottomless mimosas.

“If you’re sick, stay at home and take care of yourself and your family,” Camalier said. “If you’re up for having a phenomenal brunch, please come and see us. We’ll do it right.”

Scott’s Downtown in Gainesville created a to-go menu for Mother’s Day with a selection of dishes that can be baked at home or ready to eat.

Some of the items are French toast casserole with blueberries and maple syrup; Scott’s chicken salad with mini croissants; caramelized onion, ham, mushroom and provolone strata; cheesy hashbrown casserole; and a caramel apple cinnamon roll bake.

All of the food must be ordered before 1 p.m. Friday, May 8. Pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the restaurant at 131 Bradford St.

To place an order call 770-536-1111 or visit scottsdowntown.com, where you can also view the full Mother's Day menu.

The Inked Pig in Gainesville will provide its first Mother’s Day brunch options since opening over a year ago. Because the restaurant is closed on Sundays, people must pick up their food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The dishes will be available for order until 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

Andrew Elliott, co-owner of The Inked Pig, said the Mother’s Day menu offers croissant French toast with salted caramel, ham and cheddar breakfast casserole, chicken pot pie, half pork butt, baked macaroni and cheese, peanut butter banana pudding and other items.

Andrew Elliott, co-owner of the barbecue restaurant, said each selection can serve four to six people.

People can place their orders and view the week’s menu by visiting theinkedpig.com.