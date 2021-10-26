2 Dog ending dinner hours but resuming brunch soon

Dinner menus have taken an indefinite leave of absence from 2 Dog in downtown Gainesville.

Since 1997, Gainesville restaurateurs Tim and Tina Roberts have surfed the waves of the industry’s changing tides, leaning into progressive decisions aimed to propel their downtown eatery 2 Dog in a positive direction.

Most recently, the couple has decided it’s time for the 317 Spring St. locale to retire its evening hours in favor of staff devoting their focus to quality service and lunch fare Wednesday through Saturday.

The decision doesn’t solely rest on the shoulders of industry-wide staffing shortages, nor the persisting ramifications of COVID-19, Tina Roberts told The Times. After nearly a quarter century of small business ownership and all that’s tucked into such a milestone — marriage and child rearing, recessions, highs and lows and twists and turns — it’s about time the couple slows down, Roberts said.

“Money just has a different place in our lives now than it did when we were putting children through school,” she explained. “2 Dog has always been about change. COVID was just a catalyst for the inevitable. Staffing issues have been going on for the last 15 years; COVID just brought them to the forefront. Forward movement is always good, change is always good — even the hard stuff.”

There is, however, a silver lining to all this: Sunday brunch returns to 2 Dog on Dec. 5, reviving frittatas and florentine to join mimosas, Bloody Marys and other boozy concoctions. Waffles are also anticipated to join the Sunday menu, according to Roberts.

Priding themselves on offering “something different” to the diners of Gainesville, 2 Dog’s meat and produce are locally sourced, while its breads, sauces, dressing and desserts are scratch-made in-house. To fairly compensate the level of labor that goes into preparing each dish, 2 Dog has increased its prices — though only minimally, according to Roberts.

The most noticeable increase comes to the eatery’s catering prices, which have undergone little change in the last five years.

“Our customers are more than generous, which is why we’ve always tried to keep our prices lower than they need to be,” Roberts said. “We hope our customer base will be OK with paying more for their food, knowing their money is going to people.”