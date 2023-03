13 pizzerias to help you celebrate Pi(e) Day

There’s arguably no better way to celebrate that constant than with a round and cheesy hand-tossed pi(e). Math is a sore subject, you say? Luckily, pizza doesn’t care how smart you are.

Deep dish or thin crust, here’s where to grab a slice — or 3.14 — in Gainesville and Hall County.

Atlas Pizza

Location: 104 Washington St. NW, Gainesville

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; 3-8 p.m. Sunday

More info: atlaspizza.org

Biba’s Italian Restaurant

Location: 7338 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

More info: italianrestauranthixson.com

D’Villa’s Italian Pizzeria

Location: 7378 Friendship Springs Blvd., Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

More info: dvillasitalianpizzeria.com

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

Location: 7363 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

More info: johnnyspizza.com/location/flowery-branch

Mr. Edd’s Pizza Plus

Location: 5205 Cleveland Highway, Clermont

Hours: 11 a.m.to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

More info: 770-983-9220

Peyton’s Pie Co.

Flowery Branch

Location: 5609 Main St., Flowery Branch

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4-9 p.m. Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

More info: peytonspiecompany.com

Gainesville

Location: 118 Main St., Suite E, Gainesville

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

More info:.peytonspiecompany.com/gainesville

Mario’s Pizza, Wings & Catering

Location: 6168 Gaines Ferry Road, Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

More info: mariospizzaandwingsga.com

Mellow Mushroom

Location: 700 Green St., Gainesville

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

More info: mellowmushroom.com

Napoli’s Pizza

Flowery Branch

Location: 5900 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

More info: napolispizzaga.com

Lula

Location: 6018 Athens St., Lula

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday

More info: napolispizzaga.com

Oakwood

Location: 3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 116, Gainesville

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

More info: napolispizzaga.com

Rachetti’s Cafe and Pizzeria

Location: 7437 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

More info: rachettispizza.com

Sliced

Gainesville

Location: 990 Riverside Drive, Gainesville

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

More info: sliced-pizza.com

Oakwood

Location: 3458 Winder Hwy Suite 110, Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday



More info: sliced-pizza.com

Vinny’s Little Italy

Location: 3616 Atlanta Highway, Suite 900, Flowery Branch

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday

More info: facebook.com/VinnysLittleItaly

Your Pie

Location: 4860C Golden Parkway, Buford

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

More info: yourpie.com/locations/buford