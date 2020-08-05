Roy Foster, 75, gets new wheels after someone stole his only way of getting around

A 75-year-old South Hall man was surprised Wednesday, Aug. 5, with a new motorized scooter, a week after someone stole the one he had – his only means of transportation – while he was inside a Flowery Branch pharmacy.



“This thing is awesome,” Roy Foster said while admiring the Yamaha Zuma at Gainesville Motorsports, 2750 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville. “It’s good-looking, too.”

“I think you’re going to enjoy it,” said Anthony Carruth of the business, as we he showed Foster some of the scooter’s features.

Foster was brought to the business by Flowery Branch Police Cpl. Bret Sweeney, capping a GoFundMe fundraiser that paid for the bike.

Chief David Spillers said such acts of kindness are common in the city.

“There’s a tendency for people to rally together to support someone who’s worthwhile supporting, whether it be food, shelter, whatever the case may be,” he said. “This type of thing is the most satisfying thing that we do as a police organization."