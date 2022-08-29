By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: 2022 Dancing for a Cause raises funds for local charities
08302022 DANCE 1.jpg
Jamey Prickett, right, and Deanna Cudjoe take part in the 7th annual Dancing for a Cause fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers

Ten local celebrities took the dance floor by storm Saturday night to show their best moves while raising funds for local charities.

Dancers Jamey Prickett, David Smith, Tracy Troutman, Callie Hughs, Katie Allen, Jason Dunckel, Wendy Fountain, Mark Linkesh, Sheetal Mangalat and Robert Jones’ performances marked the seventh annual Dancing for a Cause fundraiser, a collaborative event supporting nonprofits Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response.

The event was “an enormous success,” according to Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy Executive Director Dorothy Shinafelt, garnering more than $369,000 for the three agencies — a new record for the event.

The event raised $308,000 in 2019, “and we weren’t sure we were ever going to beat that,” Center Point Executive Director Barbara Fleming said. “We did and more. We are so humbled and grateful for our community. These 10 dancers worked so hard, and we’re grateful to them forever. This money will change the lives of thousands of people.”

Linkesh was this year’s winner of the coveted mirror ball trophy, an award based on a combination of funds raised and judges’ scores. 

The community star award, based solely on judges’ votes, was awarded to Mangalat, who received a perfect score.

08302022 DANCE 2.jpg
Robert Jones and Danielle Perez take part in the 7th Annual Dancing for a Cause fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local non-profit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers
08302022 DANCE 3.jpg
Wendy Fountain and dance partner Aaron James take the dance floor during the 7th annual Dancing for a Cause fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers
08302022 DANCE 5.jpg
Katie Allen and dance partner Avery Gilliam perform their dance routine during the 7th annual Dancing for a Cause fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers
08302022 DANCE 4.jpg
Callie Hughes and David Hector perform their best disco moves during the 7th annual Dancing for a Cause fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers
08302022 DANCE 6.jpg
David Smith and Morgan Harrell kick off the 7th annual Dancing for a Cause Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers
08302022 DANCE 7.jpg
Mark Linkesh and Danielle Aiken-Holland dance during the 7th annual Dancing for a Cause is held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers
08302022 DANCE 8.jpg
Tracy Troutman, right, and Erin Burch perform a dance routine during the 7th annual Dancing for a Cause held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers
08302022 DANCE 10.jpg
The 7th annual Dancing for a Cause is held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers
08302022 DANCE 9.jpg
Wendy Fountain performs a dance routine during the 7th annual Dancing for a Cause held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers
08302022 DANCE 11.jpg
The 7th annual Dancing for a Cause is held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Country Club. The popular fundraiser is a collaborative event designed to strengthen support for three local nonprofit agencies serving children and families: Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response. - photo by Scott Rogers