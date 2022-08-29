PHOTOS: 2022 Dancing for a Cause raises funds for local charities

Ten local celebrities took the dance floor by storm Saturday night to show their best moves while raising funds for local charities.
Dancers Jamey Prickett, David Smith, Tracy Troutman, Callie Hughs, Katie Allen, Jason Dunckel, Wendy Fountain, Mark Linkesh, Sheetal Mangalat and Robert Jones’ performances marked the seventh annual Dancing for a Cause fundraiser, a collaborative event supporting nonprofits Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Center Point and Rape Response.
The event was “an enormous success,” according to Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy Executive Director Dorothy Shinafelt, garnering more than $369,000 for the three agencies — a new record for the event.
The event raised $308,000 in 2019, “and we weren’t sure we were ever going to beat that,” Center Point Executive Director Barbara Fleming said. “We did and more. We are so humbled and grateful for our community. These 10 dancers worked so hard, and we’re grateful to them forever. This money will change the lives of thousands of people.”
Linkesh was this year’s winner of the coveted mirror ball trophy, an award based on a combination of funds raised and judges’ scores.
The community star award, based solely on judges’ votes, was awarded to Mangalat, who received a perfect score.