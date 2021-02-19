Showrunner John Tinker shares insight into newest season of ‘When Calls the Heart’

Although Tinker lived away from Clermont and his wife for a time, Rich said the two stayed focused on “the bigger picture” of their careers.

“It was hard,” she said. “But, we realized during that time, the kind of storytelling we do — which is uplifting, compassionate and kind — that we had met our destiny at our point in time. We had arrived at a time that we could really make a difference in the stories we tell.”

Despite the pandemic, the show carried on, meeting its original summer shooting schedule. Tinker said he credits this to quickly establishing effective COVID-19 protocols, which included weekly testing, decreasing actor’s physical contact and limiting the number of people on set. Luckily, he said their efforts paid off, and none of the show’s cast and crew were diagnosed with COVID-19. Because of the rules in place, the show had to cut down on classroom scenes and the way they approached moments of affection.

“You always wanted to be respectful,” he said. “If you had to have a kiss or a scene warranted it, you asked both (actors).”

When Tinker joined the writer’s room in early 2020, he said the first line of business entailed settling the love triangle among Elizabeth, Nathan and Lucas. He assures “Hearties,” also known as “When Calls the Heart” devotees, that Elizabeth will select a suitor by the end of the season.

Choosing between Lucas and Nathan proved no easy feat. Tinker said the writers underwent a long deliberation process which changed as they delved deeper into the season. They had to not only write from Elizabeth’s perspective, but find an outcome that would beget more interesting stories. Tinker said the writers frequently posed the questions, “How would these characters behave given their seven seasons of history?” and “Who would she really choose and why?”

“I hope we don’t wring our fans into knots, but I think it’s an enjoyable and interesting, truthful pursuit of Elizabeth, and her trying to parse her feelings for these two men,” he said. “But, early on, she does make a choice.”

Tinker reminds “Hearties” and other viewers that while the love triangle is pivotal, the season doesn’t revolve around it.

“The single largest characteristic that’s going to be apparent to the viewers is the number of stories we’re telling, and the number of characters being included,” he said. “ … The first couple of episodes more or less set the table. By the end of the second episode, we’re off to the races with a number of things that happen. It’s a large and wonderful cast.”

All in all, Tinker said he can rest easy at night knowing the outcome of the show. He described the ending as both “satisfying” and opening limitless possibilities for future seasons.

“I hope their (viewers’) enthusiasm is only going to continue to grow for the show,” Tinker said. “I do believe it’s an exciting season, and I believe it just begins to really scratch the surface of where we’re going to go.”

Season eight of “When Calls the Heart” will premiere at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, on the Hallmark Channel. For more information and first-look videos, visit hallmarkchannel.com/when-calls-the-heart.