Want to help clean up Lake Lanier? Here’s a way to do that

The 33rd annual cleanup of Lake Lanier is set for Saturday, Sept. 25.

Shore Sweep, sponsored by Lake Lanier Association, involves a host of volunteers fanned out across sections of the lake, collecting shoreline trash.

“This is the time to give the lake we all love some special care,” the group said in a news release Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Some 1,100 volunteers are expected at 13 sites, according to the Gainesville-based organization.

The event is set for 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Last year, the group removed 160,000 pounds of trash and debris from the lake. This year’s event “is projected to be on par or even larger,” according to the association.

Use of boats, kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and personal watercraft as part of the event is “welcome,” says the organization.

“Shore Sweep brings together people from all walks of life to give back to the lake,” Shore Sweep coordinator Bonny Putney said in the release. “Last year, with the pandemic ,the event looked a little different, but this year we are seeing a return of groups registering.”

“People seem to be ready to get back to volunteering in the community and getting their hands dirty."

“There should be a good mix of (regulars) and new people” at the event, said the group’s executive director, Jennifer Flowers.



