Inside The Times, ep. 52: Reporting in the age of COVID-19

Our reporters are spread hither and yonder, listeners, as we do our best to keep up with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state while working remotely.

In this recorded-outdoors edition of the podcast, Shannon and Nick talk about what’s been going on in Georgia as of Friday, March 27.

The Times has kept a running list of its coverage of the novel coronavirus at gainesvilletimes.com. The stories haven’t stopped coming for the past couple of weeks as the virus makes its way through the state.

Our reporters have been working day and night in unusual circumstances and less than ideal conditions. Editors are trying to keep the cats herded while also managing kids at home.

A dog breaks loose on this episode of Inside The Times — will Shannon catch him before it’s too late?



