Exhausted by the news of 2020? Try these 6 tips

In March, tens of thousands of people were coming to gainesvilletimes.com to get news about the coronavirus.



It didn’t take too long before the amount of news about the virus was overwhelming, while answers to important questions remained out of our grasp.

Now, between the coronavirus, racial unrest and an especially divisive political season, much of the news is overwhelming and upsetting. It can be exhausting to follow what’s happening with the same veracity we did when the coronavirus first showed up in Georgia.

Even the CDC recommends taking breaks from the news, including stories on social media. “Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting,” its website reads. No kidding.

Making decisions about our health and who should lead our government at various levels demands we be informed, though. I’ve got a few tips to do that while also managing the stress that comes with watching what’s going on in the world today.