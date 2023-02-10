Column: These are the things our staff love about Hall County

You may have noticed The Times is asking you to share what you love about Hall County. I hope you will. Keep reading to get the details.



Our goal with this effort is simply to focus on the positive.

Our news team reports the good, bad and ugly. That’s the work of journalists, but don’t miss the good because you got distracted by the bad. Just flip to our Life section to read about a Ukrainian family who settled here thanks to the good work of local folks who wanted to help. And on the Sports pages, read an inspiring story about a teen’s plans for college after overcoming much in his young life. Even in the news pages, you can read about plans for a new urgent care center and a business park, which will be good news to some.

Our Show Some Love initiative, though, is about what we all love about Hall County.

So I asked a few of our staff members to pitch in as well.

One of the things I love is cresting a hill while driving and seeing the mountains in the background. I love all the great dining options we have downtown. Our church and our neighborhood are full of good people who are helping us build community.

If you’d like to submit your own thoughts, visit gainesvilletimes.com/yourstory to learn more. Send it in by Feb. 20 and we may publish it on our Opinion page.

Below are some thoughts from other Times staffers.

Michele English, human resources: Access to critical care

We are very lucky to have advanced critical care available to us through Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The critical care physicians/nurses there are outstanding, and the new war room is efficient and effective. The war room team evaluates available resources and can speak with other facilities to evaluate critical care needs and best accommodate them. I definitely credit them with saving my life this past week.

Jeff Gill, news reporter: Scenes of mountains and lakes

Hall might not have all the conveniences of metro Atlanta, but it does have a few amenities and scenic beauty that others would love in their backyard. What I really like about Hall is its proximity to Lake Lanier — just six miles from my house — and the mountains, which you can begin to see on the horizon as you head north. And then there is the closeness to interstates that will take you many places, including that big city to the south.

Nakia Thurmond, customer service representative

What I love about Gainesville is how we, as a community, support our local schools, whether it be through sports, fundraisers or overall community gatherings to bring us as a community family together. Flash back just a few months ago, the Gainesville Red Elephants made it to the state finals. We gave our children well-deserved and needed support even through bad or no official calls on the opposing team; we fought hard with dignity and pride. Gainesville is loved and loved by members of our community.

Donnell Suggs, features reporter: The perspective of a newcomer

I love Hall County because Hall County has gone out of its way to love me back. As a new reporter in the Life section at The Times, I get the awesome opportunity to meet and write about the people and places that make Hall County so unique, fun and a wonderful place to live, work and play.

From my first story on the 200th anniversary of Yellow Creek Baptist Church to one of my more recent stories on the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Gainesville to a new hobby shop opening near the square, Downtown Sports Cards, the people of Gainesville and Hall County have been instrumental in my work.

Every phone call I have made, every in-person meeting I have taken and Zoom call I logged into has been blessed by people who have done nothing but help me succeed in telling your stories.

And the food is so good here. I live in Atlanta and never could have guessed that I would have had such a good bowl of ramen or piece of pizza.

Hall County isn't home for me, but it's darn close. I am lucky to be working here and telling so many amazing stories in such an amazing place.

Shannon Casas is director of audience for Metro Market Media, parent company of The Times. She is a North Hall resident.