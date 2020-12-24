Column: There is a time for grief and hope as we leave 2020 behind

By the time you read this, Christmas will have come and gone.

Bags are filled with discarded wrapping paper and that obnoxious plastic packaging you fought with scissors and pocket knives. Christmas lights are still glowing as we await the new year. A few Christmas cookies and other sweets are still sitting on the counter.

I hope you had a merry Christmas and will have a happy new year.

Hope. That’s a challenging word. It leaves so much room for disappointment.

My oldest was hoping he would get an iPhone for Christmas. He is 7, and he was disappointed.

I am hoping my family remains healthy.

I am hoping 2021 will be kinder than 2020.

I am hoping school will not start back in person because I am scared. If Thanksgiving is any indication, cases of COVID-19 will rise.

I am hoping we have not broken 300 cases of COVID-19 being treated at Northeast Georgia Health System. But as I write this, on Dec. 23, the number sits at 296.

I am hoping my nana, who is 95, gets a vaccine soon.

The Christmas season often feels full of hope. There’s some hope at the new year, too. Then the resolutions fall by the wayside and we settle into the cold winter.

It’s hard to hold on to hope forever.

When I first started at The Times, part of my job was to place obituaries on the page. Do that for a while and you begin to spot trends. The number of obituaries always seems to rise in the winter months after Christmas. Of the three grandparents I have lost, all of them left this world in February or March.

I am hoping by March — the one-year anniversary of this plague coming to our community — we have more hope and not less.

But for all my searching for hope, there is a profound sense of grief over 2020.

Missed travel plans. Lost time with family and friends. Christmas by FaceTime.

Some of you have lost loved ones. Whether to COVID-19 or something else, there’s an emptiness there.

For me, there’s just this blanket of discontent and weariness.

I’m tired of bringing my mask when I visit my parents. I’m tired of worrying about what would happen if I didn’t.

I’m tired of telling my kids it’s not safe to ride on an airplane or eat inside a restaurant — of making birthday plans that are more about COVID-19 precautions than themes like superheroes or the zoo.

I’m tired of thinking about what others are choosing to do or not do and wondering if I’m doing what’s best.

I’m tired of flinching just a bit when I see characters on TV greet each other with no concern for social distancing — until I remember that there is no coronavirus in their world.

I’m tired of the word “pandemic.”

I’m tired of trying to find silver linings to this stupid virus.

When I’ve felt the deepest grief, platitudes like “God’s timing is perfect” or “everything happens for a reason” do nothing but annoy me.

Sometimes what we need most is permission to feel the way we do.

If you’re feeling angry, sad or even in despair about the year we’ve been through — you’re not alone.

There is “a time for crying and a time for laughing, a time for mourning and a time for dancing”

Now may be the time to cry and mourn. Maybe we can mourn the losses of 2020 and move forward in 2021.

There will again be a time to laugh and dance. I am hoping that time will be soon.





Shannon Casas is editor in chief of The Times and a North Hall resident.