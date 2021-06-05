Column: Strange animals and strange questions

Do you know what an aye-aye is?

No, I don’t mean what a pirate says to his captain. I mean the animal. Yes, there’s an animal called the aye-aye. These are things you learn when you’re a parent.

I don’t remember learning about such exotic animals when I was a child. There were tigers and elephants, maybe red pandas and spider monkeys. No aye-ayes.

If you haven’t heard of an aye-aye, you’re probably curious now. It’s a type of lemur.

“They are the world’s largest nocturnal primate at around 15 inches long with a fluffy tail that is longer than their bodies,” according to the Duke Lemur Center.

They’re also ugly. And they’re thought to bring bad luck, probably because they’re so ugly.

You’ll now have to Google them to see just how ugly they are. That’s another thing you do when you’re a parent: Google pictures of strange animals, sometimes even common animals.

What does a mole look like? I should probably know, but my oldest has posed the question, and I, in fact, cannot say what a mole looks like.

Is it the same as the voles my pet cat used to leave on our doorstep?

Nope. Not the same at all. But I learned vole is another word for field mice. And another thing I don’t know is why Little Bunny Foo Foo kept bopping those field mice on the head. I don’t know what a goon looks like, either, but neither does Google.