Column: Another tale about being stranded on an island — almost

So, we’ve been stranded on the deserted island for a while now. I haven’t played my guitar. I am using plenty of soap. And my husband is currently using a knife to chop some potatoes. We still seem to have everything we need.



If you missed that column, it’s available online, along with everything else in the world. Because life now only exists online.

We’ve talked about the virus. We’ve talked about life online. Most of us are tired of talking about the virus and life online.

So, today we’re going to talk about that one time I almost literally got stuck on an island.

It was almost exactly two years ago.

My husband, two sisters and one at-the-time-almost brother-in-law set out for the Azores. The chain of islands is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean about 1,000 miles off the coast of Portugal.

We hiked, we drank wine, we went to hot springs, we hiked some more.