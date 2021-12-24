Column: At Christmas, our toy buckets runneth over

There are a lot of buckets at my house for toy storage. The blocks can go in one box, the toy cars in another and the action figures in another. But do the toys get put in their proper buckets? No.

So, ahead of Christmas, while my boys were with their grandparents, I spent some time organizing toy buckets. Because I cannot just add more toy chaos to this toy chaos. Here are some of the things I found all mixed together:

Several little squishy creatures. I think they have a name, but I don’t recall what it is. I call them dirt magnets.

Several small dinosaurs. And a couple of large dinosaurs.

Some Smurfs our boys inherited from my husband.

Some Micro Machine cars, some Hot Wheels cars, some other cars — enough cars we could replicate Gainesville’s current traffic issues.

Some newer wooden blocks, some older wooden blocks, some waffle blocks, some other kind of blocks.

Dirty socks. In the toy boxes. Also a T-shirt.

Tiny Legos. Large Legos. More tiny Legos. More large Legos.

Action figures — some old, some new. I think there are some Marvel heroes I could name. Also, there is some kind of standing rabbit action figure — I don’t know who he is.

A gray plastic square. What does it go with? I don’t know.

The buzzer from the game Taboo.

A skinny, pink glow-in-the-dark stick. A thicker yellow glow-in-the-dark stick on a necklace.

A bunch of cotton loops for making pot holders. We have enough space to have one room for play and another for crafts, yet these loops have invaded the playroom. Also rainbow loom loops. Decades from now, someone will still be finding rainbow loom loops in this house.

A tiny, plastic dog

A stuffed, pink rabbit who lost an ear

A broken wooden fishing rod from a magnetic fishing game. Fishing is supposed to be relaxing, I hear. I don’t know who snapped the rod in half or why.

A little man and his remote control car. A different little man that goes in a different remote control car. A remote for a different remote control car.

A couple of marbles. A piece for the Marble Works here and a piece for the Marble Works there.

A pile of tiny construction equipment vehicles. Somewhere there’s a matching pile of tiny emergency vehicles. They’ve yet to be found.

The bottom half of a plastic screwdriver.

Some battered paper airplanes.

Nerf bullets. There are many Nerf bullets, but it seems there should be more. I’m sure there are spent bullets scattered elsewhere in the house.

A Paw Patrol pup and his vehicle.

Peppa’s clothes, Peppa’s shoes — and, oh yes, there’s Peppa.

Some instruments to shake and jingle.

A few broken Lincoln logs.

A handful of fuzz.

A couple of finger puppets.

I did not find a pair of Hopalong boots or a pistol that shoots —unless the Nerf guns count. There also weren’t any dolls that’ll talk and will go for a walk — though there are robots that will do the same.

No doubt Santa has brought more toys that will need to be put away in buckets. Our cups runneth over — or at least our buckets.

Shannon Casas is editor in chief of The Times and a North Hall resident.