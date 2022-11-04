Column: Vince Dooley made Georgia a better place

There are a lot of things you could say about Vince Dooley. He was a great coach and a strong leader.



But the thing I will always remember is that he was a kind and gracious man. Some coaches of various sports had rather short fuses.

Bobby Knight, former coach of the Indiana Hoosiers basketball team, is famous for receiving a technical foul after tossing a chair across the court. The late Woody Hayes, football coach of the Ohio State University, was upset when a Clemson player intercepted the ball. Hayes punched him in the throat.

Hayes was rather blunt about football. “I don’t like nice people,” he said. “I like tough, honest people.”

Dooley was known for expressing fear for the Dawg’s next opponent.

Georgia might be ranked as one of the top teams in the country, but he lamented the football skills of some tiny school they were going to play.

I had a chance to spend some time with Coach Dooley in late 1983.

Georgia would be going after Christmas to play in the Cotton Bowl. In those days, WGST radio had the contract for the Falcons’ broadcast and invited Dooley to come to the game with the Buffalo Bills and be the third man on the crew. Brad Nessler, who announces SEC football for CBS, was the play-by-play man for the Falcons.

The coach needed to get back to Athens immediately after the game for a Christmas event for the team. The radio station chartered a helicopter. I had been working with a sponsor and was invited to join Dooley and his son, Derek.

Dooley was relaxed and talking. He asked me about some places on the ground. “What’s that place?” he asked. “That’s Alewine’s junkyard,” I responded. For the rest of the trip, I became an aerial tour guide.

When we flew toward Winder, I pointed out former Sen. Richard Russell’s home. He told me how Russell didn’t care too much for football and was a baseball man.

I saw Dooley briefly over the next few years and he remembered me.

“You still flying that helicopter?” I would usually just say yes. The thought of me flying a helicopter with a legendary coach on board sent chills down my spine.

The thing I remember most about Dooley was his kindness. Longtime football fans would nudge their kids to stand beside the coach for a picture. He would pose, especially with every kid who wanted a picture.

Dooley would always put that single finger in the air as if to say, “We’re number one.”

When he retired, he became a master gardener and spent hours and hours in his huge backyard. Sometimes people would show up unexpectedly and he would take them on a tour.

He was also known for his graciousness. He seldom turned down an invitation to speak to a charitable group.

His obituary was indicative of his devotion to others. He asked for donations to the university library, an organization that assists the physically challenged and a couple of historical groups. One of them has a fellowship named in Dooley’s honor.

A kind man with time for his passions. That was Vince Dooley. He made Georgia a better place.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.