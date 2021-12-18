Column: Unlike a necktie, relief and goodwill are gifts some could actually use this year

This is the week when we scratch our collective heads in search of a gift for the person who has everything.

There are the old tried and true items like a tie or warm gloves, but here’s a few suggestions I’d like to make.

Our country hasn’t seen a massive disaster like the one that cut a path across Kentucky and its adjoining states on Friday, Dec. 10. I spoke to some folks this week and it’s going to be a long recovery for the Bluegrass state. There are towns that must rebuild their entire electrical grid. I’m not just talking about the line from the house to a transformer, but the entire thing coming from the power plant or a substation has got to be put back together.

Many towns have such massive natural gas leaks that they had to turn the whole thing off.

But then, it comes down to the people’s level. Many people saw their entire home destroyed by the storm. They may find a few pictures or other memorabilia in the rubble, but for the most part, some houses are completely gone. Where there are hotels, every room is taken by victims or those who have come to help them rebuild.

The big first responders are the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and various state units of the Southern Baptist Convention. The Salvationists and the Baptists have some of the largest mobile kitchens in the country. This time, they are hobbled by a lack of water. They will have to bring in tanker trucks of drinking water. Some of the groups offer much needed services like a portable shower trailer, where folks can get cleaned up. They also have things like large laundry vehicles where clothes can be cleaned.

In addition, vouchers will be distributed for persons to go to a store and get some personal items, such as clothing.

The Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has been set up to provide aid to victims. Donors have the ability to donate on behalf of themselves or in honor of someone. A person would be honored to know that you helped someone else in their name. I know I would.

Here is a link to many of the charitable organizations who are accepting online donations in Kentucky: www.wfpl.org/heres-how-you-can-help-tornado-victims. If you can give online, that money can go to work in a day or so.

Several groups in the North Georgia area are loading trucks to take selected goods to the disaster zone. Things like bottled water, diapers, work gloves and socks would be helpful. Please, for goodness sake, do not send castoff clothing. Veterans of disaster work will tell you that there is no place to sort and distribute these items and sometimes they end up getting thrown away. The intention is good, but the logistics are too difficult.

AT HOME

Don’t forget that many people here have needs as well. Most groups that provide Christmas gifts for children are wrapping up their work. There will continue to be needs for food. The folks at the Georgia Mountain Food Bank know how to stretch a buck. A $50 donation will provide 250 meals. We have a big demand for food this year.

You can find information at this address: www.gamountainfoodbank.org/how-you-can-help.

There is an option for making the donation to honor someone.

Most of these can either provide you with a certificate to print out or can mail one to you in time for the holidays.

These are tough days and folks are in need of help, more than someone needs a tie or a box of chocolates.

There are many charitable organizations who are legitimate and working diligently to deliver help to those in need. If you don’t recognize the name, be careful; there are some sorry, no-good people who are trying to con people out of money for their own gain.

If you don’t have access to the internet, your church may have a path for you to donate. Many of the mainline denominations have disaster relief units and your church will likely have ways to reach out to them.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.



