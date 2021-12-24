Column: This year, let’s resolve to bring more self-awareness to the political arena

I’ve been thinking about New Year’s Resolutions this week. I’m not sure what I should hope we accomplish in the year ahead.

Like many, I have resolved to eat less, exercise more, read my Bible more, watch TV less and several other things. My batting average is pretty low on the resolution scoreboard.

I used to be a political junkie. I seem to have gotten rid of that with or without a resolution. I’m tired of the way we throw verbal hand grenades at each other. If you don’t agree with me, then you’re the bad guy, or so it seems.

I can remember a time when politicians used to verbally spar in the state House or the U.S. Capitol, then they would shake hands and go have dinner. It reminds me of the time when I saw a professional wrestling match between Ox Baker and Ernie Ladd. They were bitter enemies on TV, but they drove off in a car together on this occasion.

I saw the same thing happen with one of the Masked Assassins.

The political climate has turned the halls of government into a wrestling ring. The only difference is they keep sparring via cable news channels.

Part of the problem is that politicians want to spew venom over live TV. There one was a time that they would meet behind closed doors and work out a compromise.

You might remember compromise, it was a means of achieving the desired goal. I’m sorry, folks, but we don’t need to do all the people’s business on camera. Those red lights on cameras cause some politicians to become maniacs.

We have political leaders now who are nuts. They are not acting the part, it is who they really are.

There was a time when we had some people who understood the theatrics of the political arena. One year, we had a guy who ran for governor named Nick “Reagan” Belluso. He went to court after a TV station refused to sell him time for a commercial during which a hypnotist would reportedly hypnotize the audience into…you guessed it…voting for Nick Belluso,who incidentally changed his name to Reagan to capitalize on the president’s popularity.

We had a senator named Culver Kidd. When the Senate was taking up a drunk driving bill, he showed up wearing a suit made from cloth bags that once carried a brand of whiskey. We had a representative named Max Looper from Dawson County. He had a high-pitched nasal voice and took the well of the House one day to offer what was called the “Ferdinand the Bull” amendment. His idea was to perform an act of surgery on those who committed sexual assault. It did not pass.

Maybe I just found the answer to my dilemma. What we need is more people who are kooks and know it. That would be better than crazy people who don’t.

Lord, send us a bushel of nuts…and hurry.





Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.



