Column: Take a moment to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

May is a month with some interesting observances.



First, May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, which is not the Mexican equivalent of the Fourth of July. Then, comes Mother’s Day, when we pay homage to the one who brought us into the world. We end the month with Memorial Day, which all too often gets blurred with Veterans Day.

There is an assortment of other days, such as May 1, which is both May Day and Batman Day. I don’t know if Batman ever said “Mayday,” but he did have a bat phone in case of emergencies.

May 11 is Eat What You Like Day. I think I’ve observed that one on several other days during the year.

May 23 is World Turtle Day. I have always been disappointed that we don’t close stores and have a parade, albeit a very slow parade, to honor the turtle.

We are down in the short rows of this month and soon we will observe Memorial Day. I mention this every few years, but Veterans Day is the time we honor all who have worn the uniform of our country. Memorial Day is when we remember those who went off to war and came back in a flag-draped coffin.

Ennis Roberts of Hall County was one of the first casualties of World War II from Hall County. His death, in the North Atlantic, occurred just over a month after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. A German torpedo struck his ship, the USS Alexander Hamilton.

All too many mothers and young brides saw a car pull up to their home with a uniformed officer to inform them that their loved one had been killed, giving them details as to where it occurred.

Even in a time when communication was a far cry from what it is today, the military tried to make the notification within a few hours.

A lot of fellows left their rural, agrarian towns to fight for our country. They came back and their remains were buried beneath the soil that their family tilled.

Some did not return. At places like Normandy, there is a cemetery filled with allied casualties. Some who died at sea had their remains laid to rest in the ocean.

Those who did come home after the war, were a part of the greatest generation. They saw our towns and cities prosper and did their part to make them better places to live. We still ride on their shoulders as examples of good citizens.

Approximately 325,000 of the 16 million World War II veterans were still alive in 2020. They are all in their 90s. We are losing more of them daily.

I can remember seeing World War I veterans in parades a couple of decades ago. They are now all gone.

But I encourage you to take a walk through a cemetery, like Alta Vista, or one of our older national cemeteries and look at the names of the servicemen and women who paid that ultimate sacrifice in battle.

As it has often been said, all gave some while some gave all.​

