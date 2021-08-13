Column: Do you remember when September was the season of 'new?'

This used to be the season of “new.” It’s not quite the big deal it used to be.

When school started, we had a new pair of Sears Toughskin jeans, a pair of PF Fliers and a new shirt. For the first few days, our class smelled like a department store.

We also got a new book satchel, maybe a lunch box, and a new Blue Horse tablet and a Husky pencil. A Husky pencil was a larger pencil that was supposed to help young hands develop their writing skills.

I don’t think they use tablets anymore. Our teacher had a contraption that held three pieces of chalk, and she would make a daily message that we would copy. They also don’t use chalk anymore. A real treat for a kid was getting to go outside and beat the chalk eraser against the building to get the dust out.

A Husky pencil, made by the Empire Pencil Co., may have cost a quarter. I saw a vintage one on sale for $10. I’m glad my mama didn’t live long enough to see a $10 pencil.

By the way, Stanleyville, North Carolina boasts that it is the pencil capital of the world. I don’t think they charge $10 for them.

It was also the season for promotion Sunday in church. Depending on your age, you might be promoted for beginners to primaries to juniors and youth. Adult classes in Sunday school were often named for people or something from the Bible.

We also received Sunday school pins. These were awarded for perfect attendance. We had a man in our church that had a lapel filled with multi-year perfect attendance pins. In my time, I only managed one one-year pin.

We also got our Sunday school envelopes where you placed your offering. It had a series of check-off boxes to record important information like reading your Bible daily, contacting a friend and studying your Sunday school lesson. Mr. Harry Adams would tabulate the information and share it with the congregation during the worship service.

The lessons came in a three-month digest we called quarterlies. It was a big deal when they handed out quarterlies. They usually had pictures of Jesus. At Christmas, it was baby Jesus. At other times of the year, it might be Jesus as a boy in the temple or an older Jesus performing miracles or teaching a crowd.

This was also the time that the new model cars were introduced. I remember a dealership that would bring a new model into the showroom and cover it with a big sheet. Each day leading up to the big reveal, they would pull back a little bit of the sheet.

One day you would see the front fender, the next day it might be the rear fender. Then they might uncover the center of the car, where you might get a glimpse of the new interior.

September was also the time that networks introduced new shows. I remember the year they launched “Lost in Space.” We were quite taken by a family wearing aluminum foil space suits heading off into space. Dr. Zachary Smith was a bad guy who sabotaged the trip.

They were supposed to have left in 1997. I figured they would be back by now.

We also had some real winners, such as “My Mother the Car.” It starred Jerry Van Dyke as a man whose deceased mother visits him through the radio of a 1928 Porter touring car. Television also gave us shows like “I Dream of Jeannie,” “The Flying Nun,” “Mr. Ed” and “Bewitched.”

OK, it’s a little bit campy, but I’d love to go back and visit it all.





Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns appear on the weekend Life page and on gainesvilletimes.com.