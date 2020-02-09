Healthy Aging Virtual Expo Part 1, 9/2/2020

Join us as Dr. Nitya Sthalekar, The Heart Center, Cardiologist • Robin Templeton, Medicare Man/Insurance Source - Information about Open Enrollment • Lisbeth Fabiny, Five Seasons Health discuss how to manage sugar cravings during stressful times
Healthy Aging Virtual Expo: September 2nd, 2020September 2nd, 10 am to 11 am • Dr. Nitya Sthalekar, The Heart Center, Cardiologist • Robin Templeton, Medicare Man/Insurance Source - Information about Open Enrollment • Lisbeth Fabiny, Five Seasons Health - How to manage sugar cravings during stressful times
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video