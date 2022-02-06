Wrestling: North Hall has four take first place at state sectionals

After a strong weekend of wrestling at the traditional state sectionals, Hall County will be well represented at the state championship meet, starting Thursday in Macon.
In Class 3A, North Hall had four wrestlers take first place at the state sectionals in Dahlonega.
For the Trojans, Dawson Thompson (126 pounds), Connor Free (138), Zeke Harris (170) and Hunter Adams (182) came out on top at the state sectionals.
Also for North Hall, Joey Carew (152) took second place.
For Cherokee Bluff, Hayden Biggs (132) and Brayden Nance (160) were runner-up at sectionals.
In Class 4A, Chestatee's Alexis Guardado (106) carries first place in the state championship meet.
Flowery Branch's Seth Larson (160) also earned first place, along with East Hall's Caleb Pruitt (285).
Also for the War Eagles, Ely Raines (126) and D'Angelo Pruitt (132) were second at sectionals.
Flowery Branch's Kadin Inman (170) and Cal Rockenbach (195) were runner-up.
In girls' brackets, Chestatee's Catarina Velasquez (102), Dorothy Gerrell (122), Ashley Godinez (162), Jazmin Torres (192) and Isabella Redlinger (225) were first at sectionals.
Also for the Lady War Eagles, Jadan Lee (172) was second.
For North Hall, Katelyn Hill (132) was second.