WRESTLING: Chestatee excited to see what the future holds at state sectionals after grabbing second place at Area 8-4A meet

One clutch win after another was what solidified a second-place finish for the Chestatee wrestling program in the Area 8-4A duals Saturday in Jefferson.



Now the War Eagles are in need of one more big weekend to qualify for the state duals bracket.

At Area, Chestatee beat East Hall in the first round and North Oconee in the semifinals, before falling to Jefferson in the finals.

Now, the War Eagles are gearing up for a four-team sectionals bracket this weekend that includes Columbus, Miller Grove and Howard. Wrestling will take place at Columbus High and only one team will earn a berth to the state.

If early-season success is any indication about future performance, War Eagles wrestling coach Scott DeGraff likes his program’s chances of making it to state, after failing to qualify for state sectionals last season.

In just Year 2 with the school’s wrestling program, DeGraff said his primary agenda is building good relationships with the kids in his program.

A team that started with 14 when he took over in the fall of 2020 has swelled to 40 this season.

“We coach these kids hard, but also love on them,” DeGraff said. “The kids are buying in to what we’re doing.”