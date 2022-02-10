By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
State championship: North Hall has four wrestlers advance to finals in Macon
Hunter Adams 2.jpg
North Hall's Hunter Adams wrestles during a 2021 match in Gainesville. Photo by Aly West For The Times

After winning their first two matches at the traditional state championship in Macon, North Hall has four wrestlers who have advanced to the finals. 

For the Trojans, Dawson Thompson (126 pounds), Connor Free (138), Zeke Harris (170) and Hunter Adams (182) are all in the Class 3A title match. 

For Cherokee Bluff, Hayden Biggs will wrestle for third place at 132.

In Class 4A, Flowery Branch's Seth Larson (160) and East Hall's Caleb Pruitt (285) will wrestle in the championship match.

Wrestling for third place, in Class 4A, are Chestatee's Chris Pruitt (113), D'Angelo Pruitt (132), East Hall's Justin Gilbert (170) and Flowery Branch's Cal Rockenbach (195)

