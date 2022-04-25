By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Pair of Hall County residents inducted into Georgia Chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame
Garry Glenn
Shawn Fields, seated far left, and Garry Glenn, seated second from left, were both inducted into the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Sunday in Flowery Branch.

A pair of Hall County residents were inducted into the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, during a ceremony Sunday at The Venue in Flowery Branch. 

Garry Glenn, of Oakwood, and Shawn Fields, from Flowery Branch, were both honored for lifetime service to the sport. 

Over the past 55 years, Glenn has been active, starting as a wrestler in his hometown of Jefferson. After that, he’s been a journalist and advocate for wrestling coverage at the national level. Glenn later got into the education field, serving as wrestling coach at Johnson High in the early 2000s. 

Fields, a Dahlonega native, has served as a wrestling coach, official and Team Georgia/USA Wrestling administrator. 

Compiled by Bill Murphy


