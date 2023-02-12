High school wrestling: Hall schools put 32 individuals into the state traditional tournament

A total of 50 boys and girls wrestlers from Hall County schools earned a spot in the upcoming Georgia High School Association state wrestling championship tournaments with their performances in sectional tournaments this past weekend.

Chestatee led the way with the most qualifiers by placing nine individuals in the boys Class 4A state meet – led by weight class sectional runners-up Kadin McDonald (106 pounds), Alexis Guardado (113), Ely Raines (132) and Bryant Barnes (165) – as well as seven wrestlers in the girls all-classification meet – paced by sectional champions Ashley Godinez at 155) and Jaden Lee (190).