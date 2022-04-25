High school tennis: Cherokee Bluff boys lock up spot in state quarterfinals

Cade Ellis won a hard-fought match at No. 3 singles for the Cherokee Bluff boys to earn a 3-2 win against Pierce County in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs Monday in Flowery Branch. Ellis won his match 6-4 in the third set, sending the Bears to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
James Rivenbark and Joshua Reynolds won in singles for Cherokee Bluff.
With the win, Cherokee Bluff faces the winner of Coahulla Creek/Richmond Academy in the third round next week.