Weightlifting: Gainesville's Moon, Thornton win while competing as father-daughter in South Carolina

Gainesville’s Tim Moon and his daughter Leslie Moon Thornton, of Hoschton, took first place lifting in the United States Powerlifting Association’s ‘Holy City Armageddon’ on July 24 in Charleston, S.C.

Moon, the world-record holder on the bench press in the 50-and-over age group, won the bench press with a lift of 705 pounds. Meanwhile, Thornton, 28, won the women’s 132-pound class with a full-power total of 595 pounds.