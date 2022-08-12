Volleyball scoreboard: Gainesville splits tri-match with Flowery Branch, Dawson County

Kerrigan Gruhn had 15 kills and eight aces for Gainesville in a win against Flowery Branch (25-17, 25-14) and loss to Dawson County (25-22, 27-25) on Thursday in Flowery Branch.
Also for the Lady Red Elephants, Taylor Reid had three kills and four blocks. Makenzy Butler chipped in four aces. Also for Gainesville, Avery Lindsey had 18 assists, while Caroline Reisman added four aces.
Up next, Gainesville visits Apalachee on Saturday for the Queen of the Court tournament in Winder.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.