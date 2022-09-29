Volleyball scoreboard: Chestatee wraps up region play with wins against Johnson, East Hall

On Wednesday, Chestatee picked up a pair of wins, beating Johnson 25-10, 25-8 and East Hall 25-9, 25-9.
Against Johnson, Emily Graham had four aces and Valiree Schmus chipped in 11 kills and four digs for the War Eagles. Also for Chestatee, Hannah Farrar had six kills, while Abby Allgood chipped in four aces.
Against East Hall, Graham had seven digs, and Schmus had 11 kills, four digs and four aces for Chestatee. Abbagale Budd finished with four kills for the Lady War Eagles, while Kadence Wolfe had four digs and two aces.