SECOND-ROUND SUCCESS: Flowery Branch takes down Columbus in second round of 4A volleyball playoffs

The Flowery Branch volleyball program punched its ticket to the state quarterfinals, beating Columbus in the best-of-five second round (25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20) on Saturday in Columbus.
With the win, the Lady Falcons will host the winner of Lagrange/Pickens on Wednesday in the Round of 8.
Against Columbus, Abby Szabo had an ace to close it out for Flowery Branch.
Ashlyn Browning, Bri Moore and Emma Witman were all crucial in putting away balls, Lady Falcons coach Taylor Bowman said.
Setter Lyza Thigpen also had a strong performance for Flowery Branch.