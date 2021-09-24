SCOREBOARD: Gainesville sweeps against Winder-Barrow, East Jackson

Isabella Garrish had five aces, 18 assists, 15 digs and three kills for Gainesville in wins against Winder-Barrow (25-16, 25-19) and East Jackson (17-25, 25-16, 15-10) on Thursday in Winder.
Jay Maldonado had two aces, 21 digs and 16 kills for the Lady Red Elephants, while Callie Patterson finished with two blocks and eight kills. Also for Gainesville, Kerrigan Gruhn had 10 digs and 12 kills, while Avery Lindsey chipped in two aces, nine assists and 11 digs.
Savannah Brock tallied two aces, two assists and four kills for the Lady Red Elephants, while Margaret Embry had two aces, three assists and 17 digs.