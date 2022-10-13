Region 8-4A volleyball tournament: Cherokee Bluff advances to semifinals

On Wednesday, Cherokee Bluff opened play in the Region 8-4A tournament with wins against East Forsyth (25-16, 25-14) and North Oconee (25-16, 25-19) at Chestatee High in Gainesville.
Also, Lady Bears senior Grace-Blythe Cornett was tabbed Region 8-4A Player of the Year, while Emma Staples and Maddie Levine were picked as First-Team All-Region from Cherokee Bluff.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff will face No. 1-seed Chestatee at 5 p.m. Thursday in Gainesville. The Lady War Eagles won on Day 1 against East Hall and North Hall.
The championship match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Chestatee High.