Region 8-4A volleyball tournament: Cherokee Bluff advances to semifinals
Hall County champions beat East Forsyth, North Oconee on Day 1 at Chestatee
Cherokee Bluff's Grace Blythe Cornett (10) puts the ball over the net against Chestatee in the finals of the Hall County championship Aug. 27, 2022 in Gainesville. - photo by Bill Murphy

On Wednesday, Cherokee Bluff opened play in the Region 8-4A tournament with wins against East Forsyth (25-16, 25-14) and North Oconee (25-16, 25-19) at Chestatee High in Gainesville. 

Also, Lady Bears senior Grace-Blythe Cornett was tabbed Region 8-4A Player of the Year, while Emma Staples and Maddie Levine were picked as First-Team All-Region from Cherokee Bluff. 

 Up next, Cherokee Bluff will face No. 1-seed Chestatee at 5 p.m. Thursday in Gainesville. The Lady War Eagles won on Day 1 against East Hall and North Hall. 

The championship match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Chestatee High. 

