High school volleyball: Region 8-4A champ Cherokee Bluff among five Hall programs in the postseason

Some of the first round of the Georgia High School Association’s state volleyball tournaments got under way Tuesday, including Flowery Branch’s Class 5A match at Cartersville.

However, the road to a state title begins Wednesday for four other Hall County schools.

All of those teams are optimistic about their chances, particularly Region 8-4A and Hall County champion Cherokee Bluff, which hopes to carry over momentum from last week’s region tournament title into its Class 4A first-round match against Southeast Whitfield (7-32-2) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Flowery Branch.

“I think we’re ready,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tiann Myer said. “(The players) are excited to start and ready to take it one (match) at a time. … Right now, that’s kind of where I see it. There are a few things we’d like to tweak in our lineup, but we’re ready.”