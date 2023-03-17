High school volleyball: Karen Towles returning as head coach at Lakeview Academy

A short time after stepping away from one head coaching job at Lakeview Academy, Karen Towles is stepping into another one.

More specifically, the longtime physical education teacher and coach at the Gainesville private school is stepping back a job she’s previously held after being announced as Lakeview’s new volleyball coach Friday.

“Karen is not only an outstanding teacher and coach, but she is also a mentor and role model for students of all ages,” Lakeview Academy head of school John Simpson said in an emailed statement Friday. “She never misses an opportunity to engage a student in conversation that may not occur in the classroom. She will do an excellent job with our Lady Lions, and we look forward to the 2023 season.”