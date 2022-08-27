High school volleyball: Cherokee Bluff puts on rally in the finals to beat Chestatee for Hall County championship

It took a long time before Cherokee Bluff faced its first adversity Saturday in the Hall County volleyball championship.

But when it arrived, the Lady Bears were up to the challenge.

After dropping the first set of the finals against Chestatee, Cherokee Bluff rebounded well by taking the final two sets to claim its first-ever county championship.

Grace Blythe Cornett had 36 kills, eight serving aces and 25 assists for Cherokee Bluff as it needed just 11 sets to win five matches to finish the 10-team event on top.

In the championship match, the Lady Bears rallied from a 25-20 loss in the first set to win the final two sets 25-21, 15-10 at the brand-new Gainesville Activities Center.

“We’re extremely excited,” first-year Lady Bears coach Tiann Myer said. “That was momentum at it’s best. We dug ourselves a hole, but managed to turn it around. We stuck to our plan and the girls believed in themselves.”