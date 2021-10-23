Chestatee makes successful trip to deep south Georgia, picks up second-round volleyball playoff win at Thomas County Central

Chestatee’s run in the volleyball playoffs will continue for another week in the Class 4A state tournament.
On Saturday, the Lady War Eagles went of the road and beat Thomas County Central in a best-of-five, second-round match (25-12, 25-16, 25-8) in Thomasville.
With the win, Chestatee moves on to visit the winner of Central-Carroll/Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday.
In the second round victory, Valiree Schmus had 20 kills, six digs and fives aces to pace the Lady War Eagles.
Also for Chestatee, Riley Allison had three kills and four digs, while Abby Allgood chipped in four digs.
Anna Grace Edmonds had six kills, while Arianna Hernandez finished with six digs for Chestatee.