Area 8-4A volleyball tournament: Chestatee claims tight first set, match win against Flowery Branch in Round 2 play

After claiming a gripping first set in the second round of the Area 8-4A volleyball tournament, Chestatee remained unbeaten with a win against Flowery Branch (28-26, 25-17) on Thursday in Flowery Branch.

In the first set, the Lady War Eagles emerged victorious after four lead changes late, after trailing by four midway through the set.

To open the day, the Lady War Eagles beat East Hall in two sets (25-9, 25-6). Against the Lady Vikings, Valiree Schmus had eight kills, while the Lady War Eagles combined for 11 aces.

Up next, No. 3 seed Chestatee remains in the hunt for the region championship. The Lady War Eagles have also locked up a berth in the state tournament.