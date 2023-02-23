By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Tennis scoreboard: North Hall picks up sweep against Chestatee
Tennis

Ella Kate Canaday, Gabbie Jenkins and Lilly Perry won in singles play for the North Hall girls as it swept Chestatee 5-0 on Wednesday. 

In doubles, Riley Morgan/Maggie Perry and Ali Moore/Callie Clark won for the Lady Trojans. 

Up next, North Hall plays in the Jekyll Jam tournament. 

NORTH HALL BOYS 4, CHESTATEE 1: Jack Maddox and Griffin Keener won in singles for the Trojans on Wednesday. In doubles, Luis Delgado/Easton McNair and Brooks Doesey/LoganAdams won for the Trojans. 

For Chestatee, Kevin Payne won at No. 3 singles. 

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 


