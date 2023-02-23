Tennis scoreboard: North Hall picks up sweep against Chestatee

Ella Kate Canaday, Gabbie Jenkins and Lilly Perry won in singles play for the North Hall girls as it swept Chestatee 5-0 on Wednesday.
In doubles, Riley Morgan/Maggie Perry and Ali Moore/Callie Clark won for the Lady Trojans.
Up next, North Hall plays in the Jekyll Jam tournament.
NORTH HALL BOYS 4, CHESTATEE 1: Jack Maddox and Griffin Keener won in singles for the Trojans on Wednesday. In doubles, Luis Delgado/Easton McNair and Brooks Doesey/LoganAdams won for the Trojans.
For Chestatee, Kevin Payne won at No. 3 singles.
